Hey, remember The Green Knight? It was a movie we were all pretty damn excited about in 2020. And then the coronavirus happened and pushed the David Lowry-directed movie into oblivion. There was a very vocal online push for A24 to release the film digitally, but A24 seemed to have no intention of doing anything like that. Now, at long last, we’re finally going to get to see this thing as The Green Knight heads to theaters this summer. As we eagerly and impatiently await the release, some new Green Knight images have arrived to hold us over and also satisfy any Dev Patel thirst you might have.

In case you forgot – and there’s a good chance you have; so much has happened in the last several months – here’s the kick-ass trailer for The Green Knight.

Looks pretty damn cool, right? The movie was set to have its world premiere at SXSW 2020. But of course, SXSW 2020 didn’t happen. But even after SXSW was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, A24 kept the Green Knight‘s impending May 29, 2020 release date on the books…until they didn’t. The film vanished from the release calendar and we were all left wondering when the heck we’d get to see it. Now, we know: July 30, 2021.

The Green Knight is described as “An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend” and “tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger.”

A24 has released new images from the film, and they’re mostly just pics of Dev Patel looking very serious and also handsome. And you know what? That’s going to be good enough for a lot of people. Let’s take a gander.

Dev Patel on a horse! In the woods! Does that do it for you? I know it does.

Dev Patel with a horse, instead of on a horse! Slightly different, you see. And again, admit it: he’s a good-looking guy and you like to look at him, especially with his hair all messy like that. No shame here. Enjoy your Dev Patel pictures, reader.

Here’s an artistic shot. No horse here, but it does have Dev Patel holding a giant ax. What’s he going to do with that thing? I don’t know, and neither do you – but you want to find out. Dev Patel, folks. He’s handsome, even in silhouette form.

Finally, here’s a non-Dev Patel picture. Instead, this here is writer-director David Lowery, looking like he’s trying to set up a shot. Or maybe he’s thinking, “Damn, Dev Patel – that’s an attractive fellow.”

In addition to Dev Patel, The Green Knight also stars Alicia Vikander, Joel Edgerton, Sarita Choudhury, Sean Harris, Kate Dickie, Barry Keoghan, and Ralph Ineson.