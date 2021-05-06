One of my most-anticipated movies of the year is The Green Knight, the fantasy film from director David Lowery starring Dev Patel. The Green Knight was originally intended to hit theaters last year, but the pandemic got in the way. Rather than dropping the film on VOD, A24 held out, and now they’re gearing up to finally release the film in theaters this July. Which means it’s time to start marketing the film again! As a result, a slew of Green Knight character posters have arrived, and you can check them out below.

First, let’s start with the original Green Knight poster, which arrived last year and depicted Dev Patel’s main character, Sir Gawain.

Now let’s look at the new posters, all done in the same style.

Here’s a fur-clad Joel Edgerton, playing a character known only as “Lord” on IMDb/Wikipedia. It’s possible he has a character name, but for now, we don’t know it. Just look upon his fur. As for the “one year hence” tagline, I’m not entirely sure what that means – unless they’re deliberately commenting on the fact that it’s been a year since they were supposed to originally release this movie.

Here’s Alicia Vikander and her very big hair as Lady / Esel.

Next we have Sarita Choudhuryki as a character called Mother. Is she Gawain’s mother? Probably! Is she blind? Maybe! It’s all very mysterious and I can’t wait to learn more.

This is the Green Knight himself, as played by Ralph Ineson.

And of course, I saved the best for last. I don’t know this fox’s name, but I very much want to pet him. And all I ask is that he survives the film. Don’t kill the fox, Green Knight. Please.

Here’s the Green Knight synopsis:

An epic fantasy adventure based on the timeless Arthurian legend, The Green Knight tells the story of Sir Gawain (Dev Patel), King Arthur’s reckless and headstrong nephew, who embarks on a daring quest to confront the eponymous Green Knight, a gigantic emerald-skinned stranger and tester of men. Gawain contends with ghosts, giants, thieves, and schemers in what becomes a deeper journey to define his character and prove his worth in the eyes of his family and kingdom by facing the ultimate challenger. From visionary filmmaker David Lowery comes a fresh and bold spin on a classic tale from the knights of the round table.

The Green Knight arrives on July 30, 2021.