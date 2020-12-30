Nick Offerman teaming up with the creators of Bob’s Burgers for a new animated comedy about a dysfunctional family? 2021 is already looking up thanks to Fox’s stacked slate of animated shows, which will be led in by newcomer The Great North, an adult animated comedy starring Offerman as a single father living in Alaska as he tries to keep a rein on his oddball kids. Watch The Great North clip below.

The Great North Clip

Featuring an all-star cast of comedy talents, The Great North stars Nick Offerman as the family patriarch Beef, and is joined by Will Forte (MacGruber), Jenny Slate (Big Mouth), Dulcé Sloan (The Daily Show), Paul Rust (Love), Aparna Nancherla (BoJack Horseman), and Megan Mullally (Will & Grace). Alanis Morissette also plays a surprise role: an imaginary friend to Beef’s daughter Judy who appears in the Northern Lights.

The above clip seems like just the kind of offbeat comedy that you’d expect from the creators of Bob’s Burgers, with the loving family getting together over pancakes, only for it to be interrupted by a wild moose that gets balloons spelling “sex” stuck on its antlers. Bob’s Burgers writers and executive producers Wendy Molyneux and Lizzie Molyneux-Logelin, teamed up with Regular Show‘s Minty Lewis, are the masterminds behind the series, with all three of them acting as showrunners. Loren Bouchard is also an executive producer on The Great North.

The Great North is slated to premiere on Sundays on January 3, 2021 along with another new animated series called Housebroken. They’re both joining Fox’s stacked Animation Domination line-up that already includes the long-running shows The Simpsons, Bob’s Burgers, and Family Guy, along with the sophomore series Bless the Harts and Duncanville.