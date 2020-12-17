Here’s some fresh casting news from some big-name filmmakers. James Gunn‘s The Suicide Squad spin-off series Peacemaker has added four more actors to its roster, while Avengers: Endgame directors Anthony and Joe Russo have added several recognizable faces to the cast of The Gray Man, their upcoming action movie that stars Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana de Armas. Get the details below.



Peacemaker Cast

Deadline reports that Peacemaker, Gunn’s HBO Max series that focuses on John Cena’s character from the upcoming The Suicide Squad film, has added Chukwudi Iwuji, Lochlyn Munro, Annie Chang, and Christopher Heyerdahl to the cast. Let’s break those down one by one.

Iwuji, who has had small roles in things like John Wick: Chapter 2 and When They See Us and will soon appear in Barry Jenkins’ The Underground Railroad, will be playing Clemson Murn, the only series regular of this bunch. Murn does not appear to exist in the pages of DC Comics, and Iwuji is not credited in The Suicide Squad, so this sounds like a brand new character.

Munro, who has over 245 acting credits and has popped up in projects as varied as Riverdale, Scary Movie, and Unforgiven, will be guest starring in Peacemaker as Larry Fitzgibbon. The Suicide Squad features a Doctor Fitzgibbon character played by John Ostrander; it’s unclear if this is meant to be the same person, or if it’s maybe some sort of relative.

Chang (Grey’s Anatomy, Master of None) is playing Detective Sophie Song, a character who has not appeared in any DC Comics before.

Finally, Heyerdahl (Stargate: Atlantis, Hell on Wheels) is playing Captain Locke, who is also absent from the comics.

The Gray Man Cast

The Russos’ Netflix movie already has three strong leads, but it’s rounding out the supporting cast with some solid actors as well. Wagner Moura, Jessica Henwick, Dhanaush, and Julia Butters are the latest to board the spy thriller.

Moura starred in the Elite Squad films and played Pablo Escobar in Netflix’s Narcos. Jessica Henwick had small roles on Game of Thrones and the new Star Wars trilogy, and appeared in this year’s Love and Monsters. Dhanush is a Bollywood star whose credits include Raanjhanaa and Vada Chennai, and Julia Butters is best known for her scene-stealing role as the young actor in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. No details are known about any of their characters, but it’s safe to say we’re looking forward to both of these projects and are excited to see all of these folks in action soon.