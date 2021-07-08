Loki has set his sights on invading earth yet again — but there’s no need for New York to fear, this time his target is Springfield.

If we’re being honest, it’s less of an invasion and more of a banishment, but however you choose to look at it, the new Marvel-themed Simpsons short The Good, The Bart and The Loki forces the prince of Asgard back to Earth to dine with the Simpsons family.

What Happens in the Post-Credits Scene

The short sees Loki (Tom Hiddleston) joining many fan-favorite Simpsons characters, including a makeshift Avengers group, to cause a healthy amount of chaos (as he always does). The short also pokes fun at the MCU post-credits scenes with an extended credits reel that hides a good couple of reference heavy clips. The final end-credits scene is directly inspired by the latest Marvel Disney+ series Loki, where the titular character has been arrested by the TVA, a bureaucratic agency tasked with maintaining the “Sacred Timeline.”

Emulating the show, all the way down to the production design, the scene shows a courtroom where Loki is being put on trial for his crimes. In an interview with Variety, Simpsons executive producer Al Jean revealed that this scene was put together in less than a week.

It was really a nail-biter. Jim Brooks said, ‘Oh, we’ve got to do something with the series now that it’s on,’ because we were coming out on July 7. So that was based on the first episode only. I hadn’t seen the other three, and obviously, I have no idea how it ends, either. I suspect Loki is up to no good. That’s my theory.

The Simpsons short premiered alongside the penultimate episode of the series, but planning began in April when the Star Wars–Simpsons crossover short wrapped filming. Jean then decided to pursue Loki as the second crossover but with the series set to premiere just two months later, had to move quickly. Given he has very little context for where the show would go, they decided to work it in the courtroom scene from the series premiere.

Loki’s Many, Many Crimes

In Loki’s first episode, he is taken by the TVA for disrupting the Sacred Timeline and immediately put on trial for what they consider a crime punishable by death. The short’s version of the scene also shows the God of Mischief standing before a judge, except this time, tampering with the timeline is just a footnote in the long list of crimes Loki is guilty of.

His offenses to this stand-in TVA are just the beginning and instead, the judge berates Loki for his crimes against the streaming service, its audience, and the greater universe. It includes everything from having the audacity to crossover into another property on Disney+ and of course his most infamous crime of being more popular than the many heroes that populate the MCU.

These are just a fraction of the crimes Loki has committed, but we all know trying to hold him accountable never quite works out. At the very least, it’s pretty entertaining to watch him endure another trial.

The Good, The Bart and The Loki is streaming now on Disney, along with the first 5 episodes of Loki.