Holy forking shirtballs! The Good Place is ascending from our TV sets to the big screen. The series finale of the Mike Schur NBC comedy is coming to theaters at Alamo Drafthouse Theaters across the nation for one night this month.

Grab your forks and philosophy books, one of the best TV comedies of the past decade is coming to theaters. The Good Place series finale will be shown at 14 Alamo Drafthouse Cinema locations across the country on Thursday, January 30, 2020 with a post-show special hosted by Seth Meyers and featuring the show’s full cast. The 90-minute series finale will bid goodbye to the mind-bending, ethically challenging comedy series that taught us all the trolley problem, which the Alamo Drafthouse will pay homage to with themed-drink specials, giveaways, and more.

The Alamo Drafthouse may not be able to grant fans access to the Good Place, but it will reward the goodest of the show’s fans by sending two winners of a finale sweepstakes on a trip to attend a special live screening event for the series finale at NBC’s home base, 30 Rockefeller Center. Fans can enter at drafthouse.com/TheGoodPlace.

“I’m bummed to be saying goodbye to THE GOOD PLACE, but at least this gives us the opportunity to bring fans together in Alamo Drafthouses across the country to celebrate this forking perfect show,” says Henri Mazza, Alamo Drafthouse Vice President of Content, Sponsorship, and Events. “And sending two fans to New York to experience the finale at 30 Rock makes this goodbye that much more special.”

The following Alamo Drafthouse locations are screening THE GOOD PLACE series finale event.

Austin, TX | Alamo Drafthouse South Lamar

Austin, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Lakeline

San Antonio, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Park North

New Braunfels, TX | Alamo Drafthouse New Braunfels

Raleigh, NC | Alamo Drafthouse Raleigh

Denver, CO | Alamo Drafthouse Sloans Lake

Houston, TX | Alamo Drafthouse LaCenterra

El Paso, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Montecillo

Irving, TX | Alamo Drafthouse Las Colinas

Twin Cities, MN | Alamo Drafthouse Woodbury

Ashburn, VA | Alamo Drafthouse One Loudoun

Woodbridge, VA | Alamo Drafthouse Woodbridge

Omaha, NE | Alamo Drafthouse La Vista

Tempe, AZ | Alamo Drafthouse Tempe

Tickets for The Good Place series finale screening at one of the above Alamo Drafthouse locations are available here.