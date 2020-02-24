Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne have got the cure for true-crime fatigue, and it is the upcoming serial killer thriller The Good Nurse. Chastain and Redmayne are attached to star in Tobias Lindholm‘s (The Hunt) English-language directorial debut The Good Nurse, based on the true story of Charlie Cullen, a nurse regarded as one of the most prolific serial killers in history. Netflix is nearing a deal to buy the rights of the thriller in one of the biggest sales deals to come out of the European Film Market.

Deadline reports that Netflix is closing in on a $25 million deal to pre-buy the world rights to The Good Nurse, a thriller starring Jessica Chastain and Eddie Redmayne. The film, based on the book by Charles Graeber and penned by 1917 scribe Krysty Wilson-Cairns, is much anticipated by the European movie market because it marks the English-language feature directing debut of Tobias Lindholm, who according to Deadline, has been in-demand among buyers in Berlin.

The Good Nurse tells the true story of the pursuit and capture of Charlie Cullen, one of the most prolific serial killers in history who was found to have murdered up to 400 patients during the course of his 16-year career as a nurse, earning him the title the “Angel of Death.” Per Deadline:

Redmayne will play Cullen, who was caught by two former Newark homicide detectives who wouldn’t let go, aided by a nurse who worked alongside Cullen and risked her job and family’s safety to stop him. Chastain will play the nurse whose dogged pursuit helped end the killing spree. Additional casting is in the works with shoot being lined up for this year.

The film was originally set up under Lionsgate, but hit the open market shortly before the European Film Market, where it has become hot project. Darren Aronofsky’s Protozoa is producing The Good Nurse with FilmNation, which is handling sales with CAA. With Netflix’s seemingly infinite resources, it’s only a matter of time before the streaming giant acquires The Good Nurse, which will be its latest high-profile acquisition featuring a starry cast, and one of its many true-crime titles. But only The Good Nurse will star two of Hollywood’s most well-known redheads.