Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen are paired together on the big screen for the first time in The Good Liar, a dark con man thriller based on the best-selling novel of the same name. And as if that prospect couldn’t get us excited enough, Good Liar will pit the two of them against each other in a thrilling cat-and-mouse game. Watch the new The Good Liar trailer below.

The Good Liar Trailer

Director Bill Condon may have given us the abysmal Beauty and the Beast live-action movie, but at least he got these two acting heavyweights together in a twisty con man thriller that gives both Mirren and McKellen plenty to chew on. The new trailer abandons all pretense of Mirren playing a well-to-do widow who becomes the unwitting victim of a con man played by McKellen. Instead it pushes up front the suggestion that Mirren’s Betty is more than she appears, and perfectly capable of playing at Roy Courtnay’s (Mckellen) game.

It’s rare that we get a sleek, challenging dramatic thriller made for adults, starring two aging stars. Good Liar is based on Nicholas Searle‘s book of the same name and it is exciting proof that Hollywood can still give roles to older actors that are compelling and multifaceted.

Here’s the official synopsis for Good Liar:

Bill Condon, the Oscar-winning screenwriter of “Gods and Monsters,” directed and produced the film from a screenplay by Jeffrey Hatcher (“Mr. Holmes”), based on the widely acclaimed novel by Nicholas Searle. Career con artist Roy Courtnay (McKellen) can hardly believe his luck when he meets well-to-do widow Betty McLeish (Mirren) online. As Betty opens her home and life to him, Roy is surprised to find himself caring about her, turning what should be a cut-and-dry swindle into the most treacherous tightrope walk of his life.

The Good Liar arrives in theaters on November 15, 2019.