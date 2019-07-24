John Crowley‘s 2015 film Brooklyn was one of my favorites of that year, and now the director is finally back with his next movie: The Goldfinch, a star-studded adaptation of a novel that was even more acclaimed than Brooklyn. Oakes Fegley (the kid from the Pete’s Dragon remake), Ansel Elgort (Baby Driver), Nicole Kidman (Big Little Lies), and many more co-star in this movie based on author Donna Tartt‘s novel, which won the Pulitzer Prize in 2014. Check out the latest trailer below.

The Goldfinch Trailer

A tragic story. A protagonist seeming to learn major life lessons from wise supporting figures. A secret that eats away at the lead over many years. Warm, sumptuous cinematography from Roger Deakins, arguably the greatest cinematographer in the game right now. A beloved performer crying as she wears old age makeup. A fall release date. Yep, this baby has “Oscar play” written all over it for Warner Bros., and it’s honestly hard to blame them – in a landscape in which Disney is totally dominating the blockbuster space, other studios have to take their swings where they can.

But even if a movie is filled with familiar tropes and checks all the boxes of what we’ve come to recognize as “an Oscar film,” its creative success still always comes down to execution, and I’m choosing to trust that Crowley can pull this off. I could have made a similar checklist for Brooklyn, but quickly found myself entranced by that movie and the central performance of Saoirse Ronan, so who knows – maybe Ansel Elgort has a mesmerizing performance in him here. And hey, if all else fails, at least it will look gorgeous.

Finn Wolfhard, Sarah Paulson, Luke Wilson, Jeffrey Wright, Ashleigh Cummings, Denis O’Hare, and Aneurin Barnard co-star, and Oscar nominee Peter Straughan (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) wrote the screenplay.

Here’s the movie’s official synopsis:

Theodore “Theo” Decker was 13 years old when his mother was killed in a bombing at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The tragedy changes the course of his life, sending him on a stirring odyssey of grief and guilt, reinvention and redemption, and even love. Through it all, he holds on to one tangible piece of hope from that terrible day…a painting of a tiny bird chained to its perch. The Goldfinch.

The Goldfinch arrives in theaters on September 26, 2019.