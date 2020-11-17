Francis Ford Coppola has reworked one of his most-derided movies into The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone. This re-edit of The Godfather Part III claims to archive “Coppola and screenwriter [Mario] Puzo’s original vision for the finale, which has been meticulously restored for the finest presentation of the Corleone saga’s last chapter.” This certainly isn’t the first time Coppola has re-edited one of his films: there are several different versions of Apocalypse Now, and the filmmaker recently released a new cut of The Cotton Club. Now, it’s Godfather Part III‘s turn. Watch the trailer below.

The Godfather Coda The Death of Michael Corleone Trailer

The first two Godfather films are often hailed as two of the best American movies ever made. The Godfather Part III? Not so much. Before the sequel even hit theaters in 1990, it was frowned upon as little more than a cash-grab, and while some critics were kind to it upon release (Roger Ebert gave it a positive review, for instance), its reputation has only grown more and more sullied over time.

To be clear: there’s plenty to like in the movie. Al Pacino‘s performance is strong; the subplot involving a conspiracy within the Vatican is fascinating (and based on real events); and the movie’s overall melancholy theme, with Michael Corleone finally paying for all his sins, is great. But then there are the negatives: a subplot involving Andy Garcia as Michael’s nephew is bland; the script is unfocused; and, of course, Sofia Coppola‘s performance, as Michael’s daughter, is atrocious.

With all that in mind, it makes sense that Coppola might want to go back and rework the film. And so he has, with The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone (The Death of Michae Corleone was what Coppola originally wanted to call The Godfather Part III, but the studio said hell no at the time). In addition to the trailer above, there’s also a new featurette where Coppola talks about revisiting the movie. In the video, Coppola says that “many scenes have been repositioned and the picture has been given…a new life.”

The Godfather Coda The Death of Michael Corleone Featurette

In a previous statement, Coppola said:

“For this version of the finale, I created a new beginning and ending, and rearranged some scenes, shots, and music cues. With these changes and the restored footage and sound, to me, it is a more appropriate conclusion to The Godfather and The Godfather: Part II and I’m thankful to Jim Gianopulos and Paramount for allowing me to revisit it.”

The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone will open in select theaters on December 4 (sure it will) before coming to Blu-ray and digital on December 8.