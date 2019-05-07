Sylvester Stallone plans to remake the South Korean thriller The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, and he’s keeping the original star. Train to Busan‘s Ma Dong-seok, aka Don Lee, will reprise his role from the Korean film in the American remake. In the original film, a gangster and a cop team up to catch a serial killer.

THR revealed the news about Stallone’s Balboa Productions producing a The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil remake. There’s no word if Stallone will also appear in the film, but we do know that Ma Dong-seok, who appeared in the original The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil, will reprise his role. The Train to Busan actor is primed to break into Hollywood – not only does he have this role, he’s also in talks to join Marvel’s The Eternals.

Here’s the original film’s synopsis:

Jang Dong-Soo (Ma Dong-Seok) is a gang boss in Cheonan. He becomes the target of the serial killer Kang Kyung-Ho (Kim Sung-Kyu). Jang Dong-Soo survives and he is the only person to have survived from an attack by Kang Kyung-Ho. Detective Jung Tae-Seok (Kim Moo-Yul) hates organized crime members, but he works with Jang Dong-Soo to catch the serial killer.

The South Korean film will screen as part of the Midnight Screening section of the Cannes Film Festival. It will then open nationwide in South Korea May 15, before rolling out to other territories. Here’s the trailer.

The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil

While this isn’t the most innovative premise, and I’m always a little wary of foreign language films immediately being remade in English, I’m all-in on Ma Dong-Seok becoming an even bigger movie star. His work in Train to Busan is wonderful, and I look forward to seeing him in more and more Hollywood movies if possible.

Ma Dong-seok will produce the remake, along with Stallone, Braden Aftergood, and Jang Won-seok. No director or writer has been announced yet. Hopefully they line-up someone with actual vision, and not just a workman filmmaker who goes through the motions. Maybe Stallone will direct it himself.