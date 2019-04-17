Train to Busan‘s Ma Dong-seok will make his American acting debut in The Eternals. The future Marvel film is being helmed by Chloé Zhao, with Angelina Jolie and Kumail Nanjiani both likely to join the film in undisclosed roles. The Eternals is inspired by the comic characters created by Jack Kirby, and focuses on super-powered, god-like beings. More on The Eternals cast below.

Marvel is keeping a lot of their post-Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: Far From Home plans a secret, but one project we know about for sure is The Eternals. Chloé Zhao, director of the acclaimed indie film The Rider, is running the show, with Matthew Firpo and Ryan Firpo working on the script. Now, The Wrap reports South Korean actor Ma Dong-seok, who stole the show in the zombie film Train to Busan, is in talks to join the cast. There are no details on who the actor might be playing, though – which is par for the course at the moment.

Of the cast so far, the only role to be semi-confirmed is Angelina Jolie’s part – Sersi, one of the few Eternals who doesn’t mind living amongst us lowly mortals. Of all the Eternals, Sersi is reportedly the character the plot focuses on. Unconfirmed rumors claim the film will tell “the love story between Ikaris, a man fueled by cosmic energy, and Sersi, who relishes moving amongst humans.”

Kumail Nanjiani is also slated to be in the flick, but we still don’t know which character he might play. No matter what, though, The Eternals is shaping up to have an interesting, diverse cast.

The Eternals are described as “an evolutionary offshoot of humanity living on Earth who possess greater powers and longer lifespans than the mainstream human race.” Here’s a rundown on their origin, via ComicVine:

The Eternals first came into being about a million years ago when the First Host of Celestials arrived on Earth to perform genetic experiments on the nascent human race. To test the adaptability of the human gene, the Celestials accelerated the evolution of a handful of subjects and gave them the genetic potential to mentally manipulate limited quantities of cosmic energy, as well as other superhuman traits. Thus the Celestials created the race of Eternals, an evolutionary offshoot of humanity. The Celestials also performed similar experiments on subjects that led to the creation of the Deviants, another offshoot of humanity.

There’s no release dat set yet, but The Eternals is set to begin shooting this August.