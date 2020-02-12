Wes Anderson is back Wes Anderson-ing with The French Dispatch, a stylish, star-studded affair that will make fans swoon and detractors sigh. This delightful-looking pastiche follows the staff of a newspaper as they publish several quirky stories in all their center-shot glory. Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, and Timothée Chalamet headline a huge cast of familiar – and new – faces. Watch The French Dispatch trailer below.

The French Dispatch Trailer

I know some people have their issues with the filmography of Wes Anderson, but I remain a fan. While I thought his most recent stop-motion pic Isle of Dogs had a few issues, I remain enamored with the majority of his work. And I’m thrilled that he’s working with live-again for The French Dispatch. In Anderson’s latest, “The staff of a European publication decides to publish a memorial edition highlighting the three best stories from the last decade: an artist sentenced to life imprisonment, student riots, and a kidnapping resolved by a chef.”

It all looks and sounds very Wes Anderson-y, and again – if you’re a fan of that, as I am, that’s great. If you’re not, well…maybe you should sit this one out. But hey, let’s take a look at that cast, shall we? Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Frances McDormand, Adrien Brody, Benicio Del Toro, Jeffrey Wright, Léa Seydoux, Timothée Chalamet, Elisabeth Moss, Edward Norton, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Ronan, Christophe Waltz, Jason Schwartzman, Henry Winkler, Anjelica Huston, Bob Balaban, Tony Revolori, and many, many more. How will they all fit in here? We’ll see!

“The story is not easy to explain,” Anderson said. “[It’s about an] American journalist based in France [who] creates his magazine. It is more a portrait of this man, of this journalist who fights to write what he wants to write. It’s not a movie about freedom of the press, but when you talk about reporters you also talk about what’s going on in the real world.”

The French Dispatch opens July 24, 2020.