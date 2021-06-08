(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

This year, the final Purge movie, The Forever Purge, will arrive and close up the franchise – until they decide to reboot it, that is. For now, though, it’s time to say goodbye to The Purge, a series that started back in 2013.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about The Forever Purge, including the release date, director, cast, plot synopsis, and more.

The Forever Purge Release Date

The Forever Purge release date is set for July 2, 2021. The film was originally supposed to open last year, July 10, 2020. But of course, the pandemic got in the way.

Is The Forever Purge Going to Streaming?

Universal Pictures is releasing The Forever Purge into theaters. While it may eventually find its way to streaming, it’s going to be a theatrical release.

What Is The Purge Franchise?

The Purge franchise is set in a near-future world where during one night of every year, all crime is legal. In the film The Purge: Election Year, the annual Purge was finally ended. However, since Universal didn’t want the series to end right there, they kept things going with the prequel The First Purge. The Forever Purge is a sequel, not a prequel, but as you might’ve guessed, some form of the Purge returns in the film.

The Forever Purge Synopsis

Here’s what The Forever Purge is about:

This summer, all the rules are broken as a sect of lawless marauders decides that the annual Purge does not stop at daybreak and instead should never end in The Forever Purge. Vaulting from the record-shattering success of 2018’s The First Purge, Blumhouse’s infamous terror franchise hurtles into innovative new territory as members of an underground movement, no longer satisfied with one annual night of anarchy and murder, decide to overtake America through an unending campaign of mayhem and massacre. No one is safe. Adela and her husband Juan live in Texas, where Juan is working as a ranch hand for the wealthy Tucker family. Juan impresses the Tucker patriarch, Caleb, but that fuels the jealous anger of Caleb’s son, Dylan. On the morning after The Purge, a masked gang of killers attacks the Tucker family—including Dylan’s wife, and his sister, forcing both families to band together and fight back as the country spirals into chaos and the United States begins to disintegrate around them.

The Forever Purge Cast

The Forever Purge stars Ana de la Reguera (Cowboys & Alien) as Adela; Tenoch Huerta (Days of Grace) as Juan; Will Patton (Halloween) as Caleb; Josh Lucas (Ford v Ferrari) as Dylan; Cassidy Freeman (The Righteous Gemstones) as Dylan’s wife; and Leven Rambin (The Hunger Games) as Dylan’s sister.

The Forever Purge Director

Everardo Gout is the Forever Purge director. His credits include episodes of TNT’s Snowpiercer, The Terror, Mars, and Luke Cage. He also helmed the 2010 film Days of Grace.

“It’s a great opportunity because the gloves are off,” Gout said of working on The Forever Purge. “You have to honor the codes of the movie, which all the fans will expect, but apart from that, you’re free. You’re free to make it as visceral and as authentic as possible, which are my two main things. I wanted to try to make it so that you would believe the characters, that it’s solid acting, that you connect with them, that you identify yourself with them, and therefore you feel for them and you’re frightened by their adventure and by their ordeals. That, to me, was what’s great about this. I wanted to really zone in to these fresh new characters.”

The Forever Purge Writer

The Forever Purge was written by James DeMonaco, who also produces. DeMonaco has been involved with all of The Purge movies. He wrote and directed The Purge, The Purge: Anarchy, and The Purge: Election Year, and wrote The First Purge, which was directed by Gerard McMurray.

“I think it’s a great way to end it all,” DeMonaco said. “We want to end it all, I think, in this one, and I’m very excited. When I came up with the idea and pitched it to everybody, they seemed psyched, and I think it will be a really cool ending, how we take this one home.”

The Forever Purge Trailer