One of the biggest gambles for the Walt Disney Parks and Resorts in the 2020s is the new hotel experience at Disney’s Hollywood Studios themed to Star Wars. See, it’s one thing to have an attraction themed to the stories set in a galaxy far, far away, or even a land themed to those same stories. But Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a multi-night hotel experience for guests who cannot help but live and breathe these stories. And Disney just released a poster full of teases and clues about what we can expect when it goes live next year.

Courtesy of the Disney Parks Blog, we can now all feast our eyes on an action-packed poster for Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, in all its heavily detailed glory. This is a perhaps roundabout way of saying that there’s a lot going on in this poster, all for a two-night hotel experience guests can begin to take advantage of in 2022. Everything you can imagine that would be part of a traditional Walt Disney World Resort hotel, from immaculate and unforgettable theming to memorable dining, will clearly be a big part of the Galactic Starcruiser.

But there’s more — because of course there is — such as the promise of lightsaber training (remember the whole Disney presentation earlier this year that was capped off with what apparently was an actual lightsaber in action?), as well as the hint of bad news between the First Order and the Resistance.

True details remain scarce on the Galactic Starcruiser, including how much a two-night stay will be. That amount of nights is seemingly built into the experience, but knowing Disney, it will be a pleasant surprise if the cost for the Galactic Starcruiser doesn’t include you signing over either your children’s college tuition or just donating a kidney to Chewbacca’s GoFundMe. (The big fella needs a transplant, and fast.)

The Galactic Starcruiser is, if nothing else, going to be a fascinating test of whether or not there is such a thing as too much immersion in a given theme. It’s one thing to experience attractions so carefully crafted as to make you feel like you’re inside a Star Wars movie. But the nice thing about the Disney resort hotels is that they feel like a vacation away from your home, and whatever else is true of the Star Wars franchise, they are not known for being laid-back and relaxing. Two nights might be more than enough if you want to enjoy some downtime in a hotel themed to the films. But we won’t know for sure for another year.