A24 is releasing a complete bilingual version of the critically acclaimed drama The Farewell, with full Mandarin subtitles for the entire film. The film, which follows Chinese-American Billi (Awkwafina) returning to China under the guise of a family wedding to say goodbye to her grandmother recently diagnosed with cancer (though she doesn’t know it), has both English and Mandarin dialogue. Its initial run this summer featured a version subtitled in English.

On September 8, A24 is releasing the Mandarin version of The Farewell in select theaters nationwide, including cities like Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more. See the complete list of cities in the image below.

Lulu Wang‘s feature film based on her own experiences, in which her family decided not to tell her grandmother about her cancer diagnosis, was a sleeper hit this summer, breaking the 2019 record for per-theater average on its opening weekend with $88,916. The film went on to gross $16.2 million domestically, a major success for a film made on a $3 million budget.

