A Full Mandarin-Subtitled Version of ‘The Farewell’ is Coming to Theaters This Weekend
Posted on Friday, September 6th, 2019 by Hoai-Tran Bui
The Farewell is returning to theaters for a special Grandparents Day release. This weekend, The Farewell Mandarin version is coming to theaters, with the entire film subtitled in Mandarin for the film to reach an audience that will get to see themselves in the movie.
A24 is releasing a complete bilingual version of the critically acclaimed drama The Farewell, with full Mandarin subtitles for the entire film. The film, which follows Chinese-American Billi (Awkwafina) returning to China under the guise of a family wedding to say goodbye to her grandmother recently diagnosed with cancer (though she doesn’t know it), has both English and Mandarin dialogue. Its initial run this summer featured a version subtitled in English.
On September 8, A24 is releasing the Mandarin version of The Farewell in select theaters nationwide, including cities like Atlanta, Boston, New York City, Chicago, Philadelphia, Los Angeles and more. See the complete list of cities in the image below.
Lulu Wang‘s feature film based on her own experiences, in which her family decided not to tell her grandmother about her cancer diagnosis, was a sleeper hit this summer, breaking the 2019 record for per-theater average on its opening weekend with $88,916. The film went on to gross $16.2 million domestically, a major success for a film made on a $3 million budget.
The Mandarin version of The Farewell is coming to theaters on September 8, 2019.
In this funny, uplifting tale based on an actual lie, Chinese-born, U.S.-raised Billi (Awkwafina) reluctantly returns to Changchun to find that, although the whole family knows their beloved matriarch, Nai-Nai, has been given mere weeks to live, everyone has decided not to tell Nai Nai herself. To assure her happiness, they gather under the joyful guise of an expedited wedding, uniting family members scattered among new homes abroad. As Billi navigates a minefield of family expectations and proprieties, she finds there’s a lot to celebrate: a chance to rediscover the country she left as a child, her grandmother’s wondrous spirit, and the ties that keep on binding even when so much goes unspoken. With The Farewell, writer/director Lulu Wang has created a heartfelt celebration of both the way we perform family and the way we live it, masterfully interweaving a gently humorous depiction of the good lie in action with a richly moving story of how family can unite and strengthen us, often in spite of ourselves.