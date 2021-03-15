A new Marvel Disney+ show is on the way – The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, a series that brings back Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan as Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes. The show finds the duo teaming up for a new global adventure while dealing with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame, and based on this final trailer, you can probably expect a much more straightforward story compared to the recent Marvel Disney+ series WandaVision. Then again, looks can be deceiving. Watch the final trailer below.

The Falcon and The Winter Soldier Final Trailer

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier looks like a series tailor-made for those craving a return to Marvel blockbuster action. WandaVision was very much a series set in the MCU, but it also took a different approach to the material that felt fresh, and unique. Falcon and the Winter Soldier, in sharp contrast, gives off the impression of being another Captain America sequel – not that there’s anything wrong with that.

In the show, “All eyes are on the shield, as Sam Wilson aka The Falcon, and Bucky Barnes aka The Winter Soldier decide to team up—or rather, work together—when a new global threat launches them into an unexpected mission that may hit too close to home.” This is an entertaining final trailer, although I continue to feel a tad underwhelmed with what we’re being shown. Aside from some fun banter, everything here looks…kind of predictable? I’m hoping that Marvel is playing their cards close to their vest and holding some big surprises back. At the same time, I also don’t want the show to only be about big twists and surprises, even though I’m sure fans will have no trouble adopting that approach.

Meanwhile, in addition to the final trailer above, here’s another teaser, where Sam and Bucky make it clear they’re not a team. They’re not partners, either. They’re co-workers.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Teaser

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland, with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. The six-episode Marvel Disney+ series stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl. The cast also includes Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, Danny Ramirez, and Mephisto. Okay, I made that last one up, but I’m sure someone, somewhere, has a theory about how Mephisto is going to show up on the series. The Falcon and The Winter Soldier debuts on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.