Following its debut, fans and critics alike noted how much The Falcon and the Winter Soldier felt like a continuation of the style and scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe — an action series that could deliver in Hollywood-sized spectacle. But while executive producer Nate Moore notes in a new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featurette that their aim was to make the Disney+ show “feel as big and as engrossing” as the MCU, they also aimed to bring some of the character stuff that made Marvel movies so beloved. Watch the new The Falcon and the Winter Soldier featurette below.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Featurette

How does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier pick up the mantle — both of Captain America and the MCU? This show was, after all, intended to be the first Disney+ series to debut after Avengers: Endgame, and was to deal directly with the aftermath of those events. Which it still does, per director and executive producer Kari Skogland, who says in the featurette: “The last time we see Sam and Bucky, is after Steve leaves the shield with Sam. Sam is coming to terms with what it’s going to be to pick up that shield. And that’s where we kick things off with the show.”

But, Skogland adds, “The action side is so embedded in what the MCU is, but through the show we wanted to look at the human side of the characters.”

Where are Bucky and Sam after Steve’s death? What is their purpose? That’s what the series hopes to explore, Moore said, describing, “For Bucky, it’s the legacy of the Winter Soldier. His anchor point to the person who knew him from before he was a murder machine no longer exists. So Bucky feels unmoored in the series and is looking for this purpose. And Sam Wilson is very much doing the same thing.”

Stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and head writer Malcolm Spellman also chime into the featurette, which gives us some behind-the-scenes glimpses of the ongoing Disney+ series and how it will continue the stories of these two characters.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is directed by Kari Skogland, with Malcolm Spellman serving as head writer. The six-episode Marvel Disney+ series also stars Wyatt Russell, Emily VanCamp, and Daniel Brühl. The cast also includes Erin Kellyman, Georges St. Pierre, Amy Aquino, Adepero Oduye, and Danny Ramirez.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier debuts new episodes on Disney+ every Friday.