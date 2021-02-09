There are still plenty of questions about Marvel Studios’ upcoming Disney+ series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, but thanks to an unlikely source, one specific aspect of the show has just been brought into focus.

In the latest instance of merchandising giving away plot information for a soon-to-be-released project, a T-shirt from Hot Topic has confirmed what happened to S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Sharon Carter (Emily VanCamp) between when we last saw her in Captain America: Civil War and when we’ll see her again in the upcoming series.



Because of the long lead times when it comes to producing toys and merch for big-budget movies, photos of those products frequently leak out in advance and reveal details before a film’s official marketing campaign gets around to sharing that information. In this case, it’s less of a reveal than a confirmation of what was alluded to when we last saw Sharon Carter in 2016’s Civil War, but if you’re completely spoiler-averse, turn back now.

Just so we’re all on the same page, here’s the last big scene involving Sharon:

TheMarySue points out that there are now two T-shirts available at Hot Topic which lay out what has happened to Sharon after she procured Cap’s shield and Falcon’s wings in that clip. One of the T-shirts depicts Sharon on a Wanted poster, with text that reads: “Sharon Carter. Wanted for breaking the Sokovia Accords. Trained by S.H.I.E.L.D., presumed dangerous. If seen, contact authorities. Do not attempt to apprehend.” (The second shirt depicts Sharon wearing a hood, with some “wanted” text appearing in the background.)

It seems notable that the Sokovia Accords are being featured on this shirt, because it heavily implies that they will be a factor in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier series. Since the Accords were also mentioned on a recent episode of WandaVision, it appears that the Disney+ shows are interested in exploring that aspect of the MCU in a way that the films have not really had much time to do since Civil War. Plus, returning villain Zemo comes from Sokovia, and he still has a bone to pick with our heroes.

Malcolm Spellman (Empire) serves as the head writer/showrunner of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, and Daniel Brühl and will deal with the passing of the Captain America mantle in the wake of Steve Rogers’ aging as seen at the end of Avengers: Endgame. This six-episode series is set to premiere on Disney+ on March 19, 2021.