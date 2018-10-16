Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fans have wanted a complete version of the score for the original 1990 film for nearly 30 years, and they’re about to have their dream come true. The score composed by John DuPrez is about to be released in its entirety for the first time ever thanks to a new vinyl release from Waxwork Records.

Check out the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vinyl soundtrack release below.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Vinyl Soundtrack

Nerdist has the news on the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vinyl soundtrack. Those who attended New York Comic-Con were lucky enough to get their hands on the Shredder variant above ahead of the street date, but don’t worry, because there are eight total colored vinyl versions of the soundtrack for you to choose from. There’s one for each of the turtles featuring the trademark colors of Leonardo, Donatello, Raphael and Michelangelo. On top of that, Casey Jones, April O’Neil, Master Splinter and The Foot Clan all get their own versions too.

Besides the color variants for the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vinyl soundtrack, comic creator Kevin Eastman created the artwork for the cover and gatefold, calling back to his original character designs from the comic books. On top of that, you’ll also get a a poster illustrated by Eastman, and a 1990 TMNT movie poster postcard regardless of what version you buy.

The suggested retail price is $40, but it’s not clear if that’s how much it will cost at Waxwork Records when the item goes on sale October 19, or if there’s a limited amount of each version. You’ll have to stay tuned to Waxwork Records to find out more, including what time the soundtrack goes on sale.

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles vinyl soundtrack features 24 tracks, restored and remastered on a double LP, complete with three alternate mixes, including “Splinter’s Tale I” and “II,” which are different from the versions released on the initial soundtrack release, which weren’t in the movie. Listen to a few of the tracks from the soundtrack an get the full tracklist below:

Side A

Crimewave Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Crime Fighters Possess The Right Thinking Subway Attack Splinter’s Tale I

Side B

Hidden Treasures Shredder’s Big Entrance Raphael In Trouble Huge Fight Tatsu Attack Trouble Their Greatest Fear

Side C

Message From Splinter Time To Go Back Splinter’s Tale Battles With The Foot Sewer Surfin’ Street Fight

Side D

Shredder’s Last Stand The Fall Of Shredder TMNT (Alt Mix) Splinter’s Tale I (Alt Mix) Splinter’s Tale II (Alt Mix)

Check out the NYCC “Shredder” color variant below, and keep an eye on Waxwork Records’ social media feed for details about what time on Friday the others will go on sale.