Facing the end of the world is hard enough, but facing it alone is even tougher. In the case of Netflix’s surprise smash hit The End of the F***ing World, it’s of course a metaphorical end of the world, but that doesn’t make its follow-up season, which follows Jessica Barden’s Alyssa as she deals with the “fallout” of the events of the first season on her own, any less depressing. The official The End of the F***ing World season 2 trailer paints an ominous picture of how those events transpired.

The End of the F***ing World Season 2 Trailer

The trailer for the second season of The End of the F***ing World is a far cry from the witty and sharp first season trailer, which followed Alex Lawther‘s sociopathic James as he agrees to run away with Barden’s reckless Alyssa with the intent of killing her. However, their unusual relationship deepens, and things get complicated. Lawther and Barden both broke out in the 2017 surprise hit, their undeniable chemistry and magnetic performances pushing the comic book adaptation to one of Netflix’s most popular originals. But judging by the melancholic and dialogue-free season 2 trailer, that darkly funny tone and that riveting chemistry will be replaced by a much more sad and contemplative story about Alyssa, alone and living in hiding.

But while Lawther is conspicuously missing from the trailer (presumably dead after the events of the season 1 finale), Barden’s Alyssa will be joined by a new character named Bonnie, played by Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker‘s Naomi Ackie.

The End of the F***ing World season 2 is written again by creator Charlie Covell, who penned the original season based on the award-winning comic books by Charles Forsman. Lucy Forbes (In My Skin) and Destiny Ekaragha (Gone Too Far) direct the first and second block of episodes, respectively. Composer Graham Coxon returns to the series with original songs and the score.

Here is Netflix’s spoiler-free synopsis for The End of the F***ing World Season 2:

Alyssa is still dealing with the fallout of the events of the first series. The second series sees the introduction of the new character of Bonnie. Bonnie is an outsider with a troubled past and a mysterious connection to Alyssa.

The End of the F***ing World season 2 premieres on Netflix on November 5, 2019.