You may already know this, but Damien Chazelle is a big fan of jazz. His movies Whiplash and La La Land are chock-full of jazz, baby, and he’s not ashamed to keep those sweet, sweet jazz tunes swinging into his next project – The Eddy. The Netflix series was created by Chazelle, who also directs some episodes, and follows a once-celebrated jazz pianist played by André Holland who owns a struggling jazz club in Paris. Watch The Eddy trailer below.

The Eddy Trailer

I know Damien Chazelle gets a lot of guff for his obsession with jazz, but I continue to be a fan of his work, and I’m very curious about his new show The Eddy. The series features André Holland, who is great in everything, so at the very least, it’ll have some wonderful acting in it. Here’s the show’s premise of the series, which is described as taking place in “the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris”:

Once a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, Elliot Udo (André Holland) is now the co-owner of struggling club The Eddy, where he manages the house band fronted by lead singer and on-again-off-again girlfriend Maja (Joanna Kulig). As Elliot learns that his business partner Farid (Tahar Rahim) may be involved in some questionable practices at the club, secrets begin to come to light that have also been concealed from Farid’s wife Amira (Leïla Bekhti), and when Elliot’s troubled teenage daughter Julie (Amandla Stenberg) suddenly arrives in Paris to live with him, his personal and professional worlds quickly start to unravel as he confronts his past, fighting to save the club and protect those closest to him.

Sure, the “jazz pianist who opens a club” thing sounds very similar to La La Land, but I’m still intrigued. In addition to the names mentioned above, The Eddy also features Melissa George, Adil Dehbi, Benjamin Biolay, Tchéky Karyo, and rapper Sopico. As you might have guessed, the show is going to be loaded with musical performances.

The Eddy was created as a collaboration between Alan Poul, Damien Chazelle, Jack Thorne, and Glen Ballard, who also wrote the songs and established The Eddy’s band of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil, and Damian Nueva Cortes.

The Eddy jazzes up Netflix on May 8, 2020.