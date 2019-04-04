Sooner or later, everyone goes to Netflix. Damien Chazelle, director of La La Land and First Man, is developing the new musical series The Eddy for the streaming service, and he’s just found his leading man. André Holland will star as the owner of a failing jazz club in Paris. Chazelle will executive produce the series, and direct the first two episodes, marking his first foray into TV.

The moment we all learned Damien Chazelle was making a musical series for Netflix, we assumed it would involve jazz in some capacity. And we were right! The man loves jazz, folks. As Deadline and others report, Chazelle’s series The Eddy will follow “Elliot Udo, who was a celebrated jazz pianist in New York, but now is in Paris, part-owner of a failing jazz club, hiding from everyone. He has an on-again off-again relationship with his lead singer, but is emotionally stunted. When his fifteen-year-old daughter shows up suddenly, he has to face his weakness and learn to grow up.”

André Holland has just been cast as Elliot, and you certainly can’t go wrong with that casting. Holland is crazy talented, and has been amassing a body of work that’s highly impressive. He’s turned in strong performances on shows like The Knick and Castle Rock, and films like Moonlight and the recent High Flying Bird. It’s actually a little scary how good an actor he is. As I was watching High Flying Bird, I think I was able to put my finger on what makes Holland so good: his voice. He has an incredibly smooth, almost hypnotic manner of speaking. It makes him able to rattle off dialogue in a way that you can’t help but get caught up in.

I’m a fan of Chazelle’s work – particularly his recent First Man, which gets better every time I see it. I’m curious to see how The Eddy turns out, especially with Chazelle and Holland involved. Jack Thorne wrote the series, while Glen Ballard wrote the music that will be featured. Alan Poul will also produce.

“I’ve always dreamed of shooting in Paris, so I’m doubly excited to be teaming up with Jack, Glen and Alan on this story, and thrilled that we have found a home for it at Netflix,” Chazelle said when the project was first announced. When word of the show first broke, Netflix described it as “a musical drama set in contemporary multi-cultural Paris revolving around a club, its owner, the house band, and the chaotic city that surrounds them.”

There’s no premiere date set for the series yet. Production starts later this year.