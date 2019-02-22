Attention soundtrack fans: we’re debuting an exclusive video that takes you inside the Netflix animated series The Dragon Prince. The video below shows how composer Frederik Wiedmann composed The Dragon Prince soundtrack in all of its orchestral glory. It’s a truly gorgeous soundtrack – the type of music worth listening to even if you’ve never seen the series.

The Dragon Prince Soundtrack

I’ll confess I haven’t watched Netflix’s The Dragon Prince, but holy cow is the music featured in this clip gorgeous. Even if I never get around to checking out the series, I’m positive I’m going to dig into the full score composed by Frederik Wiedmann. This is big, rousing, emotional stuff – heavy on strings, blended with unorthodox instruments from different cultures. It all comes together beautifully.

“The Dragon Prince provides a wonderful canvas for me to explore a very colorful musical pallet,” said Wiedmann. “We wanted to give this world its own identity, so we decided to blend various ethnic and unorthodox instruments with a conventional orchestral sound. The use of a variety of live instruments was key to this, so we spent a great deal of time recording soloists all across the series, and for some parts we recorded a 40 Piece string orchestra for important scenes that needed it. It’s been an absolute privilege to get to work on a series such as The Dragon Prince, a show so full of heart, imagination and excitement.”

In the series, “a catastrophic war looms between two sides: the magical land of Xadia and the Human Kingdom. Three kids from opposite sides of the conflict – two human princes and the elven assassin who was sent to kill them – discover a secret that could change everything. They decide to join forces and go on an epic journey that may be their only hope of ending the war and restoring peace to both their worlds.”

The Dragon Prince was co-created by Aaron Ehasz (head writer of Avatar: The Last Airbender) and Justin Richmond (game director of Uncharted 3). “Freddie has an incredible ability to weave emotion, theme, and storytelling into his work that elevates The Dragon Prince to a new level,” said Ehasz and Richmond.

Lakeshore Records will release of both the season one and season two soundtracks to The Dragon Prince with original music from Frederik Wiedmann digitally on February 22. Preorder Season 1 here, and Preorder Season 2 here.

