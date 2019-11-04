War is coming to Xadia, and only the Dragon Prince, master of all four elements, can stop it. Okay, the last half of that sentence is cribbed right from the introduction to Avatar: The Last Airbender, but it wouldn’t be a totally off-base tagline for the upcoming third season of the Netflix animated fantasy show.

The Dragon Prince was co-created by Aaron Ehasz, the writer of the beloved Nickelodeon series, and shares a lot of its DNA with The Last Airbender: intrepid teen heroes saving a fantasy world from dastardly villains in a childish adventure that soon turns dark. And in The Dragon Prince season 3 trailer, things are about to get dark.

The Dragon Prince Season 3 Trailer

Set in the a fantasy world on the continent of Xadia, The Dragon Prince follows three young heroes, Callum (Jack DeSena), the first human to wield primal magic unaided; Rayla (Paula Burrows), a Moonshadow Elf assassin; and Ezran (Sasha Rojen), the 10-year-old crown prince of Katolis as they attempt to stop the imminent war against the Human Kingdoms and the mystical forces of Xadia.

The upcoming third season will see our heroes racing against the clock to bring their dragon friend home and stop the war — though not before they work on their disguises. Season 3 follows our heroes “as Callum and Rayla cross into the magical realm of Xadia, Ezran returns to Katolis as king and faces pressure from all sides.”

The Dragon Prince season 3 premieres on Netflix on November 22, 2019.