Fans of martial arts movies will be interested to know that actress Ruby Rose (Orange is the New Black, Batwoman) and French cinema legend Jean Reno (Léon: The Professional, Ronin) will soon appear in The Doorman, a martial arts/action movie from Lionsgate. We have an exclusive clip to debut here at /Film, which features Rose’s character taking out three baddies and using a fire extinguisher to keep them in check. Watch the clip below, and learn more about the film afterward.



The Doorman Clip

Let’s be real: martial arts films are almost never valued for their stories. It’s all about the fight choreography and the way the camera captures those mano y mano clashes. Based on this clip, I’d call this movie a success: editors Matthew Willard and Shohei Kitajima even give us a tiny fake-out when the camera cuts back to Ruby Rose during this confrontation, and when she doesn’t attack, you start to wonder if she’s ever going to. But timing is everything in a scenario like that, so her character wisely waits until the baddie’s guard is down before she strikes, and with lightning speed, she dispatches all three of them and gets away clean.

Aksel Hennie, Rupert Evans, Julian Feder, Louis Mandylor, Dan Southworth, Hideaki Itô, David Sakurai, and Kila Lord Cassidy co-star in the film. Lior Chefetz and Joe Swanson, who previously collaborated on the script for a 2019 movie called Sky Raiders and will soon reunite again for the upcoming Zombie Blondes, wrote the screenplay along with Devon Rose (a relation of Ruby’s, perhaps?). Ryuhei Kitamura, who previously directed Japanese action projects like Godzilla: Final Wars and Versus and the genuinely underrated but ridiculously titled Bradley Cooper horror flick The Midnight Meat Train, is behind the camera as the director on this one.

Here is the movie’s official synopsis:

In this punishing action-thriller starring Ruby Rose (John Wick: Chapter 2), a former Marine turned doorman at a luxury New York City high-rise must outsmart and battle a group of art thieves and their ruthless leader (Jean Reno,Léon: The Professional) while struggling to protect her sister’s family. As the thieves become increasingly desperate and violent, the doorman calls upon her deadly fighting skills to end the showdown.

The movie, which is rated R for “violence throughout, language, and brief teen drug use,” comes to Digital and On Demand platforms on October 9, 2020, and to Blu-ray and DVD on October 13, 2020.