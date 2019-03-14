Netflix thrives on making true crime documentaries and docu-series, and you know what? They’re very good at it. Almost all of their true crime shows have been absorbing and fascinating, to the point where you can’t help but become obsessed with them. Their latest, The Disappearance of Madeline McCann, looks like it’s going to have the same effect. The series tracks the vanishing of 3-year-old Madeleine McCann while on holiday with her family in Portugal. Watch The Disappearance of Madeline McCann trailer below.

The Disappearance of Madeline McCann

On May 3, 2007, 3-year-old Madeleine McCann vanished from her bed in a room at Praia da Luz, a resort in Portugal. The disappearance kicked-off a media frenzy, and an investigation that went to strange, startling, and frustrating places. To this day, no one knows what happened to Madeleine McCann, but there’s no shortage of suspects and theories.

The case now gets the Netflix true crime treatment with The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann, from director Chris Smith, who also helmed the recent Netflix doc Fyre: The Greatest Party that Never Happened. This new docu-series “blends interviews with more than 40 contributors, 120 hours of interviews, archival news footage and reenactments” to delve into the still-mysterious, mind-boggling case. As someone says at the start of the trailer: “If you made a dozen movies out of this, no one would believe them.”

However, the series is already drawing some controversy before it’s even debuted. As Variety reveals, the series “promises new interviews with people connected to the case, with input from more than 40 contributors in all,” but not the McCann family. The family was asked to take part, but declined, issuing the following statement:

“We did not see and still do not see how this program will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, could potentially hinder it…Consequently, o­­ur views and preferences are not reflected in the program.”

The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann debuts on Netflix March 15.