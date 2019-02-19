Mötley Crüe, the hair/glam metal band that became a sensation in the 1980s with songs like “Kickstart My Heart,” “Dr. Feelgood,” and “Girls, Girls, Girls,” released a book in 2001 called The Dirt that recounted their excessive off-stage exploits in graphic detail. That book has been in development as a movie for years: Borat director Larry Charles once wanted to make an NC-17 adaptation, but now it’s finally been brought to life by Jackass director Jeff Tremaine.

Check out the first The Dirt trailer below, which stars Douglas Booth (Pride and Prejudice and Zombies) as Nikki Sixx, Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones‘ Ramsay Bolton) as Mick Mars, Colson Baker/Machine Gun Kelly (Bird Box) as Tommy Lee, and Daniel Webber (The Punisher) as Vince Neil.



The Dirt Trailer

Mötley Crüe arguably became famous for being famous more than they did for their music, much of which is basically interchangeable with about a dozen other bands of that era. Their destructive, drug-fueled, decadent lifestyle earned them headlines and notoriety – and as their reputation grew, so did the band members’ desire to live up to it. Sounds like a recipe for disaster – but since we’ve seen this type of thing on film before (remember the Mark Wahlberg/Jennifer Aniston movie Rock Star?), The Dirt could end up translating into just another generic biopic.

I haven’t read the book myself, but from what I’ve heard about it, the story gets dark – two members of the band apparently admit to raping a woman, and another one kills someone in a car wreck, and that’s just scraping the surface. I’m not sure if this version on Netflix is going to be the graphic, detailed account of life on the Sunset Strip that made the book a best-seller, but at least the music will be in tact: the film features 14 Mötley Crüe classic hits and four brand new songs.

Here’s the official description:

Based on Mötley Crüe’s 2001 best-selling autobiography, The Dirt is an unflinching and uncensored story about sex, drugs, rock ‘n roll, fame, and the high price of excess. Director Jeff Tremaine (JACKASS co-creator, BAD GRANDPA) shows us just how Nikki Sixx (Douglas Booth), Mick Mars (Iwan Rheon), Tommy Lee (Colson Baker), and Vince Neil (Daniel Webber) took Mötley Crüe from the Sunset Strip to the world stage, and what it meant to become the world’s most notorious rock band.

The Dirt arrives on Netflix on March 22, 2019.