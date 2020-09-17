Have you heard the news? The Devil Has a Name! Or so the title of this new movie claims. Featuring always-welcomed character actor David Strathairn, this film claims to “comedically pull back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea.” Kate Bosworth, Edward James Olmos, Martin Sheen, Alfred Molina, and Haley Joel Osment all appear here, with Olmos also directing from a script by Rob McEveety. Watch The Devil Has a Name trailer below.

The Devil Has a Name Trailer

In The Devil Has a Name, “Widowed, broke and adrift, farmer Fred Stern (David Strathairn) finds a new purpose in life when he learns that the psychotic matriarch of a sinister oil company is polluting his water. But as his crusade against the powers-that-be spills out of the courtroom and into his personal life, Fred must find a way to avoid the ruin of his farm, his family and his dreams. Inspired by bizarre, true events, The Devil Has a Name comedically pulls back the curtain on the culture of greed that poisons Corporate America, from sea to polluted sea.”

Actor Edward James Olmos, who also appears in the film, directs, and he released the following statement:

What’s happening to our World, what we’re letting happen, is nothing short of a tragedy. I know it’s easy to feel powerless to stop it, and it’s even easier to deny it’s happening at all. But at the end of the day, we need to face the fact that no one else is going to stop climate change; no one else is going to heal this Earth. It’s only ever been up to us. The Devil Has a Name tells one of the many human sides to this titanic global crisis. A farmer’s water is polluted. The polluters cover it up, are found out, and, despite the farmer’s efforts, largely escape justice. The farmer may profit a little in the end, but only because it serves the polluter’s interests. Stories like this need to be told because people who are somehow not yet convinced of the existential threat of climate change need to be shown the personal threat corporate pollution poses. These polluters are not our friends. They’re not more efficient. They wouldn’t be more suited to running things and they certainly don’t have our best interests at heart.

Olmos added: “If you couldn’t care less about the health of the planet or don’t believe in the vast and cataclysmic changes that future generations are going to have to endure for our follies today, then perhaps, at least, you can see their disregard for our environment, not as an understandable sacrifice to revenue and jobs, but as an unacceptable crime against your land, your water, your air, your life.”

The Devil Has a Name opens in Theatres, On Demand, and Digital on October 16, 2020.