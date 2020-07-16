Netflix’s star-studded adaptation of the Southern Gothic novel The Devil All the Time now has a release date, and a full cast list to boot. The Antonio Campos-directed flick features Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough, and more, telling a non-linear storyline focused on a group of severely damaged people drifting in and out of each other’s harsh lives. It’s bound to get a lot of attention this year.

Donald Ray Pollock’s bleak The Devil All the Time “follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s,” and for the Netflix adaptation, that cast of compelling and bizarre characters is played by some memorable folks: Tom Holland, Bill Skarsgard, Riley Keough, Jason Clarke, Sebastian Stan, Robert Pattinson, Haley Bennett, Mia Wasikowska, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling, and Pokey LaFarge. The Netflix film adaptation almost also starred Chris Evans, but the actor had to leave the film and was replaced by his Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Sebastian Stan.

And now, Netflix has gone ahead and revealed the release date: September 16.

Pokey LaFarge in THE DEVIL ALL THE TIME, from director Antonio Campos, coming to Netflix globally 16 September pic.twitter.com/ZQm35ilMyf — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 16, 2020

That date puts it close to both the traditional awards season and also the fall festival season, but of course, this isn’t a traditional year. Whether or not Netflix tries to pump this for awards recognition remains to be seen.

Here’s a full synopsis for the book:

Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, The Devil All the Time follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There’s Willard Russell, tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can’t save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonizing death by cancer no matter how much sacrifi­cial blood he pours on his “prayer log.” There’s Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial kill­ers, who troll America’s highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. There’s the spider-handling preacher Roy and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick, Theodore, running from the law. And caught in the middle of all this is Arvin Eugene Russell, Willard and Charlotte’s orphaned son, who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right.

I read the book a few years ago, and it’s a dark and twisted bit of Southern Gothic that can potentially make for a great movie. Fingers crossed that Antonio Campos and company knock this one out of the park.