Netflix’s adaptation of The Devil All the Time already has a stacked (and impressive) cast – but there’s still room for a few more. Haley Bennett, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough are the latest actors to join the Devil All the Time cast, which already features Tom Holland, Mia Wasakowska, Robert Pattinson, Bill Skarsgard, Eliza Scanlen and Sebastian Stan. Based on Donald Ray Pollock’s novel, The Devil All the Time tracks several characters in a serious of disturbing situations spread across Ohio in the 1960s.

The Devil All the Time appears to be in a competition with Dune to cast as many people as possible. Deadline reports Haley Bennett, Jason Clarke and Riley Keough are the latest members of the star-studded cast, although there’s no specific detail on which characters they’re playing. Still, these are three excellent actors, and they’re joining a cast that’s already loaded with talent. This film is going to be a big deal.

Donald Ray Pollock’s southern gothic novel “follows a cast of compelling and bizarre characters from the end of World War II to the 1960s. There’s Willard Russell, tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific, who can’t save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from an agonizing death by cancer no matter how much sacrifi­cial blood he pours on his ‘prayer log.’ There’s Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial kill­ers, who troll America’s highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. There’s the spider-handling preacher Roy and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick, Theodore, running from the law. And caught in the middle of all this is Arvin Eugene Russell, Willard and Charlotte’s orphaned son, who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right.”

It’s a unique, disturbing, and often creepy novel, and if adapted right, the movie should be fantastic. Antonio Campos, director of Afterschool, Simon Killer, Christine, and the pilot episode of The Sinner, is at the helm, and will also adapt the book into a script with co-writer Paulo Campos.

Tom Holland is playing Arvin, Mia Wasikowska is Sandy Henderson, Robert Pattinson is the spider-handling preacher Roy, and Sebastian Stan is Lee Bodecker, a corrupt lawman who happens to be Sandy’s brother (Stan’s Captain America co-star Chris Evans was originally set to play Lee, but dropped out). I’m sure we’ll find out who these new cast members are playing soon – there are a wealth of characters in Pollock’s book, so there are plenty of roles to fill.

There’s no release date yet for The Devil All the Time, but the film is currently shooting, and is set to wrap in April.