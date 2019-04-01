The trailer for Jim Jarmusch‘s The Dead Don’t Die is here, and it looks unlike anything the Only Lovers Left Alive director has done before. Jarmusch has gathered together one impressive cast to tell a zombie-comedy story. What’s it about? We’re not entirely sure. We just know that zombies are on the lose, and at one point, Tilda Swinton brandishes a samurai sword. Watch The Dead Don’t Die trailer below.

The Dead Don’t Die Trailer

Jim Jarmusch has made comedies before, but has he ever made something this, well, silly before? I don’t know, but I’m all-in. This wacky, over-the-top trailer shows off Jarmusch’s impressive cast, and proves that Adam Driver saying “Ghouls!” is somehow the funniest thing ever. Boasting “the greatest zombie cast ever disassembled”, The Dead Don’t Die features Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits.

There’s no official synopsis to accompany this trailer, perhaps because it doesn’t need one. All you need do is take a look at this footage and that cast list, and you’re likely sold. What I can gather from this footage: Murray, Driver and Sevigny are local cops dealing with a zombie outbreak. The zombies tend to gravitate towards the things they did before they died, which is something George Romero touched on in Dawn of the Dead. Oh, and Iggy Opop is a zombie, and Tilda Swinton has a sword. Honestly, what the hell more do you need? I’d like to see this right now, please and thank you.

This entire thing feels like a huge, hilarious prank Jarmusch is playing on us. The fact that this trailer dropped on April Fools’ Day immediately made me wonder if this was the most elaborate, long-con April Fools joke ever, and that the film might not even exist. But that would just be silly, wouldn’t it?

Assuming this is a real movie, and not a prank, The Dead Don’t Die opens June 14, 2019.