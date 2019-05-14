Jim Jarmusch‘s all-star zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die just premiered at the Cannes Film Festival. If you were unable to attend, and want in some of that Jarmusch zom-com action, perhaps this new restricted trailer will hold you over. It features lots of scene of Adam Driver chopping off heads, and lots of scenes of Bill Murray saying the F-word. Watch the Dead Don’t Die restricted trailer below!

The Dead Don’t Die Restricted Trailer

The biggest selling point of The Dead Don’t Die seems to be the amazing cast: Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat and Tom Waits. Who wouldn’t want to see that group in a zombie movie?

The trailers continue to sell The Dead Don’t Die as a big, wacky comedy, although reviews out of Cannes indicate it’s more laid-back – like most of Jarmusch’s work. You wouldn’t know that from this trailer, though, which goes for big laughs as Bill Murray says “fuck” a lot, and an extremely low-key Adam Driver chops off zombie heads.

When asked by Film Comment why he wanted to make a zombie movie, Jarmusch replied:

“I don’t know. I don’t know why I decide to do anything. Just the inherent metaphorical potency of zombies, especially now. All the behavior of sheep. [George] Romero, too, focuses on consumerism as a malignancy. It’s good metaphor, for sure, for now. They are kind of a modern mythology.”

Should you be hungry for even more Dead Don’t Die content, two new clips for the film have crawled out of the grave.

In this first clip, Chloë Sevigny begs Bill Murray and Adam Driver to assure her that even though zombies are out and about, everything is going to be okay.

I Doubt It

And in the below clip, Selena Gomez shows up to talk about creepy motels with Caleb Landry Jones.

Sturgill Simpson

The Dead Don’t Die opens June 14.