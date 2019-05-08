Jim Jarmusch‘s star-studded zombie comedy The Dead Don’t Die remains an enigma. Despite featuring Jarmusch’s usual players, it looks unlike any other film the Only Lovers Left Alive director has made so far. Jarmusch has dabbled in comedy plenty of times, but has he ever gone this silly? Or is the marketing for this movie deceiving us all, and there’s more than meets the eye here? I don’t know, but this Dead Don’t Die clip is suitably goofy, and advises you how to survive a zombie apocalypse.

The Dead Don’t Die Clip

Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane, Austin Butler, Luka Sabbat, and Tom Waits all star in The Dead Don’t Die, which looks like it has the potential to be everyone’s favorite new movie based on the cast alone. But beyond that big list of names, and the fact that the story involves zombies, we still don’t know a whole lot about the film.

Perhaps we don’t have to. Perhaps the presence of Adam Driver wearing glasses and cutting off zombie heads is enough to draw in an audience. I know it has my attention.

All that said, this clip is…not great. Don’t get me wrong: I love the idea of all these talented people together in one movie. But when I watch the clip above, all I can think of is Zombieland. And no offense to Zombieland, but I think Jim Jarmusch can do a lot better. I remain convinced Jarmusch and company are hiding something bigger, and grander, with this film. Or maybe they all just wanted to have fun and be in a big, goofy zombie movie.

In addition to the clip above, you can check out a few stylish character posters for The Dead Don’t Die below.

The Dead Don’t Die will premiere at the Cannes International Film Festival this month, as well as the horror-centric Overlook Film Festival. It opens on June 14.