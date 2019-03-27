Having already covered vampires with Only Lovers Left Alive, Jim Jarmusch is moving on to zombies with The Dead Don’t Die. The indie auteur has put together one hell of a cast for this saga, and you can see the full lineup below. In addition to the complete cast announcement, The Dead Don’t Die now has an official release date: June 2019.

Let’s bask in the amazingness of The Dead Don’t Die cast, shall we? Bill Murray, Adam Driver, Tilda Swinton, Chloë Sevigny, Steve Buscemi, Danny Glover, Caleb Landry Jones, Rosie Perez, Iggy Pop, Sara Driver, RZA, Selena Gomez, Carol Kane and Tom Waits. Beyond that cast, and the fact that this is a zombie comedy movie, we don’t know a whole lot about The Dead Don’t Die. We know based on set pics that Murray and Driver play law enforcement officers of some kind. And we know that Murray himself will not be a zombie, thanks to the actor himself. While speaking to Philly.com last year, Murray said:

“I’ve got a good job coming up. Brace yourself: It’s a zombie movie. Jim Jarmusch has written a zombie script that’s so hilarious and it has a cast of great actors: Rosie Perez, Daniel Craig. It’s titled The Dead Don’t Die, and it shoots over the summer. But, no, I will not play a zombie.”

Interestingly enough, Craig isn’t mentioned in this officially announced line-up. Did he end up not doing the film? Or is his appearance supposed to be a big secret that Murray accidentally gave away? We’ll know soon enough, because The Dead Don’t Die is coming our way shortly. The movie is locked down for a June 14, 2019 release date. There’s also a very good chance it will play at the Cannes Film Festival, which runs between May 14 and 25.

Jarmusch is a unique director who makes offbeat films with a rhythm all their own. It’s highly unlikely he’s made anything close to resembling a traditional zombie movie. The zombie sub-genre as a whole has grown very stale at this point due to overexposure, but if there’s anyone who can get me interested in the walking dead again, it’s Jarmusch. Having this highly impressive cast on hand doesn’t hurt, either.