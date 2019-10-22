Contest: Win ‘The Dead Center’ On Blu-ray

Shane Carruth, director of the mind-bending indie sci-fi films Primer and Upstream Color, stars in The Dead Center, a supernatural thriller loaded with an ominous atmosphere. The Dead Center arrives on Blu-ray this week, and we’re giving away a free copy to one random, lucky /Film reader, because we’re just that generous. Learn how to win The Dead Center on Blu-ray below.

In The Dead Center, a suicide victim disappears from the morgue, setting in motion “a chain of events that has the power to immolate everything, and everyone, it touches.”

At the center of this is troubled psychiatrist Daniel Forrester (Carruth), who is “drawn to help a mysterious patient who is brought to the emergency psych ward in a catatonic state with no memory of how he reached the hospital. As if to exorcise his own demons, the doctor feverishly tries to break through to his mysterious patient. But as a spate of mysterious deaths shake the ward to its core, Forrester comes to suspect that there is more to his new ward than meets the eye. As he comes to realize what he’s unleashed, a desperate race against the forces of evil threatens to swallow him whole.”

The Dead Center hits Blu-ray today from Arrow Video, and we’ve got a free copy of the film for one reader. To enter to win, fire off an email HERE with the subject line THE DEAD CENTER. A winner will be picked at random. U.S. residents only (sorry)!

Here are the special features included on the special edition Blu-ray: