Who knew puppets could be this intense? The trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance gives us a fresh look at the new Netflix series, and it’s loaded with epic action that puts most live-action Hollywood blockbusters to shame. The series is a prequel to the cult classic 1982 Jim Henson film The Dark Crystal and boasts an impressive voice cast that includes Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Mark Hamill. Watch The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance trailer below.

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Trailer

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance “returns to the world of Thra with an all new adventure. When three Gelfling discover the horrifying secret behind the Skeksis’ power, they set out on an epic journey to ignite the fires of rebellion and save their world.” Here’s the part of the story where I tell you that even though I was born in the ’80s, I’ve never seen The Dark Crystal. I know the film by its reputation, but I have no real knowledge of what the hell it’s about – other than puppets.

But I’ll freely admit that this trailer is powerful. The visuals, which blend puppetry with CGI, look quite stunning – full of grand scale and sweeping adventure. I might just have to check this out. It helps that Age of Resistance is a prequel, meaning I can probably go into this thing without having much knowledge of the film beforehand.

Our own Hoai-Tran Bui caught the first episode of Age of Resistance at Comic-Con this year, and came away impressed:

The first episode is very much the series establishing its footing, but it’s astonishing how assured that footing is right off the bat. Despite juggling multiple storylines and introducing a vast ensemble of characters, Age of Resistance is remarkably easy to get swept up in. Despite the complicated mythology typical of the high fantasy genre, it completely works in the moment. The episode carries Studio Ghibli-esque themes of spirituality and nature being corrupted by the invading force of modernity — something that can be seen in the intricate production design.

Featuring a voice cast that includes Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Mark Hamill, Keegan-Michael Key, Simon Pegg, Donna Kimball, Alicia Vikander, Andy Samberg, Helena Bonham Carter, Eddie Izzard, Lena Headey, Awkwafina, Sigourney Weaver, and many more, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance hits Netflix August 30.