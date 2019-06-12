Netflix’s upcoming Dark Crystal prequel series may be bringing back the old-school puppetry and high fantasy of Jim Henson’s 1982 classic, but it’s not passing up the chance to go a little high-tech too. At this year’s E3 video game conference, Nintendo revealed that a video game based on Netflix’s The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance is coming to Nintendo Switch.

A trailer for Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics has also been released for the turn-based tie-in game due for the Switch sometime in 2019.

The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics Trailer

Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, the upcoming prequel series to Jim Henson’s 1982 Dark Crystal that follows three Gelflings on an epic journey, is getting a game tie-in in the form of a turn-based strategy game for Nintendo Switch. Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics was revealed at Nintendo’s E3 2019 presentation as a strategy game allowing players to control squads of units to make moves across a grid-based battlefield. The game is being developed by BonusXP, the same studio behind the Stranger Things tie-in games, and En Masse Entertainment.

The game is likely inspired by Final Fantasy Tactics, which stripped back the open-world exploration of the core franchise and focused on turn-based combat across a grid. It’s a bit of a shame that we won’t get a game to let us fully explore the rich Dark Crystal world of Thra, but it’s a good way of building anticipation for the prequel series when it premieres on Netflix on August 30, 2019. The game is reportedly due for Switch sometime after that in 2019.

Here is the synopsis for Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance: