Emma Stone teaming up with Nathan Fielder and the Safdie Brothers? No, you’re not dreaming – it’s really happening. Showtime announced today that it has ordered the comedy series The Curse, which will star Stone. The series was created by Fielder and Benny Safdie, who will both appear in the show as well. The Safdie Brothers will executive produce along with Stone and Fielder. The show follows how an alleged curse interferes with a married couple on a “problematic new HGTV show.”

What a lineup! Emma Stone, the Safdie Brothers, and Nathan Fielder are all teaming up for The Curse, a new Showtime half-hour comedy series. Josh and Benny Safdie will executive produce along with Stone and Fielder (who will also direct), and A24 will produce, making this entire endeavor feel like a film Twitter fever-dream come to life. Stone, Fielder, and Benny Safdie will also all star in The Curse, which is being described as “a genre-bending scripted comedy that explores how an alleged curse disturbs the relationship of a newly married couple as they try to conceive a child while co-starring on their problematic new HGTV show.”

That sounds pretty damn great, honestly. Stone has great comedic timing, and the idea of her working with Fielder and the Safdies is bound to result in something special. This won’t be Stone’s first time on a series – she also appeared in Netflix’s Maniac. The Safdie’s credits include Good Time and Uncut Gems, and Fielder is behind Nathan For You and the recently premiered How To with John Wilson. Showtime ordered a pilot for The Curse earlier this year, where it was revealed that Fielder will play the husband in the married couple, and Benny Safdie will play the producer of the HGTV show. The press release doesn’t confirm this, but it’s safe to assume that Stone is playing Fielder’s wife.

“The fierce intelligence and wit of the incomparable Emma Stone make her the perfect partner with the ingenious minds of the Safdie brothers and the subversive comedy of Nathan Fielder,” said Amy Israel, Executive Vice President, Scripted Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “Together, they promise to deliver a groundbreaking satire that is both unexpected and deeply human. SHOWTIME continues to shine as a beacon for visionary filmmakers who are looking to create their ambitious, singular shows.”

No word yet on when we might see The Curse, but I personally would like to see it immediately, please, and thank you.