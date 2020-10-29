Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but heavier is the wig that Gillian Anderson wears to play the Iron Lady herself, Margaret Thatcher. Britain’s first female prime minister makes her debut in The Crown season 4, immediately crossing (proverbial) swords with Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and making enemies left and right. But the royal family have even more things to worry about, with the arrival of Princess Diana, played by Emma Corrin. Watch The Crown season 4 trailer below.

The Crown Season 4 Trailer

The Crown season 4 follows Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family into the late ’70s as they become preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing a bride for Prince Charles, still unmarried at 30. The fourth season also delves into the divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Anderson), with whom tensions rise with the Queen. Anderson nails the role of the steely politician, who immediately makes an impression on the Queen, and clashes with the rest of the government. Corrin also makes an impact as the beloved Princess Diana, whose bucking of tradition makes the royal family determined to “break” her.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, The Crown stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as the Earl of Snowden, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

In July, it was announced that The Crown would be extended for a sixth and final season. Season 5 will see the final cast change, with Imelda Staunton taking the throne as Queen Elizabeth, while Elizabeth Debicki will play a very tall Princess Diana. Lesley Manville will take the role of Princess Margaret, taking over the role from Helena Bonham Carter. Jonathan Pryce will be the show’s final Prince Philip.

Here is the synopsis for The Crown season 4:

As the 1970s are drawing to a close, Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family find themselves preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing an appropriate bride for Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor), who is still unmarried at 30. As the nation begins to feel the impact of divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), tensions arise between her and the Queen which only grow worse as Thatcher leads the country into the Falklands War, generating conflict within the Commonwealth. While Charles’ romance with a young Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin) provides a much-needed fairytale to unite the British people, behind closed doors, the Royal family is becoming increasingly divided.

The Crown season 4 premieres on Netflix on November 15, 2020.