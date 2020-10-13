Netflix’s The Crown is back, and it’s the stuff “of which fairytales are made.” Until the “happily ever after” part is over, of course. The royal drama returns for its highly anticipated fourth season, which introduces two titans in British history: the divisive first female Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, played by a steely Gillian Anderson, and the beloved Princess Diana, played by newcomer Emma Corrin. Watch The Crown season 4 trailer below.

The Crown Season 4 Trailer

Set between 1977 and 1990, season 4 of The Crown gives as much focus as you’d expect on Princess Diana, the young bride of Prince Charles whose arrival in the royal family is the stuff of fairy tales. But as the ominous trailer teases, the splendor will soon give away to the kind of stiff upper-lipped misery we’ve come to know from Netflix’s award-winning royal drama. Even more so with the looming presence of Margaret Thatcher, Britain’s first female prime minister.

The Crown season 4 follows Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family as they become preoccupied with safeguarding the line of succession by securing a bride for Prince Charles, still unmarried at 30. The fourth season also delves into the divisive policies introduced by Britain’s first female prime minister Margaret Thatcher (Anderson), with whom tensions rise with the Queen.

Created and written by Peter Morgan, The Crown stars Oscar winner Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret, Ben Daniels as the Earl of Snowden, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, and Marion Bailey as the Queen Mother.

In July, it was announced that The Crown would be extended for a sixth and final season. Season 5 will see the final cast change, with Imelda Staunton taking the throne as Queen Elizabeth, while Elizabeth Debicki will play a very tall Princess Diana. Lesley Manville will take the role of Princess Margaret, taking over the role from Helena Bonham Carter. Jonathan Pryce will be the show’s final Prince Philip.

The Crown season 4 premieres on Netflix on November 15, 2020.