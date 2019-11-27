Claire Foy‘s reign as Queen Elizabeth II on The Crown has come to an end, but we haven’t seen the last of her. While Olivia Colman has taken over the role of the older Elizabeth, Foy will be returning for a flashback scene next season. The third season of the Netflix series about the monarchy recently premiered, and season 4 is currently in production.

You want more Foy? You got it: Claire Foy will be back for The Crown season 4. The Daily Mail has photos of Foy on set, and they appear to show Foy shooting Queen Elizabeth’s 21st birthday speech:

Foy played Elizabeth for the first two seasons of The Crown. Season 3, however, changed things up, and brought in a whole new cast to better illustrate the passage of time. Olivia Colman succeded Claire Foy as the Queen, Tobias Menzies replaced Matt Smith as Prince Philip, Helena Bonham Carter took over for Vanessa Kirby as Princess Margaret, and Ben Daniels replaced Matthew William Goode as Lord Snowdon. Don’t get too used to this cast, though – they, too, will be replaced after season 4 with even older actors for seasons 5 and 6. A rumor popped-up stating that Imelda Staunton would be taking over for Oliva Colman in season 5, but Netflix shot that rumor down, stating that no new cast members had been selected yet.

The third season of The Crown “sees a new guard sweep into Downing Street, as Queen Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) and her family struggle to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing Britain. From cold-war paranoia, through to the jet-set and the space age – the exuberance of the 1960s and the long hangover of the 1970s – Elizabeth and the Royals must adapt to a new, more liberated, but also more turbulent world.” Season 4 is set to introduce Princess Diana into the mix, as Emma Corrin has already been cast in the role.