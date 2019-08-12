Long live the Queen, in her many forms. Olivia Colman takes the throne as Queen Elizabeth II in Netflix’s The Crown season 3, which recasts the entire ensemble to reflect the passage of time. Colman takes over from Claire Foy, who won a Golden Globe and an Emmy for playing the young queen in Netflix’s lavish melodrama series, and dons a familiar dress and sash that longtime viewers will recognize. Watch The Crown season 3 teaser below.

The Crown Season 3 Teaser

Heavy is the head that wears the crown, but luckily Colman has worn quite a few crowns in her career. The Oscar-winning actress recently picked up an Academy Award for playing yet another royal in The Favourite, whose descendent she will now play in season 3 of The Crown. The series intends to chronicle the entire life of Elizabeth II, up to the present day, with each season meant to highlight approximately 10 years. As Colman steps into the role, the show will be more than 20 years into Elizabeth’s reign.

According to THR, The Crown season 3 will cover “the Wilson era,” the 1964-1970 and 1974-1976 terms of Prime Minister Howard Wilson. Camilla Parker Bowles, the current wife of Prince Charles, will be introduced as a character this season, as will Charles’ first wife, the late Princess Diana.

Creator Peter Morgan and the rest of The Crown team made the unexpected decision to recast the entire ensemble with season 3 rather than age up the award-winning cast with make-up. But it was the right choice, Morgan told Variety back when the announcements were first made..”You can’t ask someone to act middle-aged,” Morgan said. “Someone has to bring their own fatigue to it. The feelings we all have as 50-year-olds are different than the feelings we all have as 30-year-olds. That informs everything we do.”

Colman can certainly do that — just look at the withering gaze she gives in this 22-second teaser. While Foy and her clenched jaw will be missed, Colman is proving thus far to be an inspired replacement. In addition to Colman, The Terror’s Tobias Menzies will take over the role of Prince Philip, previously played by Matt Smith; Helena Bonham Carter steps into Vanessa Kirby‘s shoes as Princess Margaret, and Ben Daniels will play Antony Armstrong-Jones, aka Lord Snowdon, a part originated by Matthew Goode in season 2.

Season 3 of The Crown arrives on Netflix on November 17, 2019.