DreamWorks Animation first announced a Croods sequel all the way back in 2013, with promises of a story that would focus on motherhood and “the first chapter of society.” The years passed, and it seemed like the Stone Age movie was dead and gone, but finally the long-delayed Croods sequel is coming to theaters…probably. Watch The Croods: A New Age trailer below.

The Croods A New Age Trailer

DreamWorks Animation and Universal Pictures have released the first trailer for The Croods: A New Age, the long-delayed sequel to the 2013 animated film The Croods, which followed the titular prehistoric family voiced by Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, and Ryan Reynolds. But the modern age is fast approaching, and comes in the forms of The Bettermans, a family that have embraced civilization and created a sheltered utopia, of sorts.

The Croods: A New Age features the voice talent of returning stars Nicolas Cage as Grug Crood, Catherine Keener as Ugga Crood, Emma Stone as their daughter, Eep; Ryan Reynolds as Eep’s boyfriend, Guy; Clark Duke (Hot Tub Time Machine) as Thunk and Cloris Leachman as Gran. They’re joined by new stars Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) as Phil Betterman, Leslie Mann (Blockers) as Hope Betterman, and Kelly Marie Tran (Star Wars: The Last Jedi) as their daughter, Dawn.

Here is the synopsis for The Croods: A New Age:

The Croods have survived their fair share of dangers and disasters, from fanged prehistoric beasts to surviving the end of the world, but now they will face their biggest challenge of all: another family. The Croods need a new place to live. So, the first prehistoric family sets off into the world in search of a safer place to call home. When they discover an idyllic walled-in paradise that meets all their needs, they think their problems are solved … except for one thing. Another family already lives there: the Bettermans. The Bettermans (emphasis on the “better”)—with their elaborate tree house, amazing inventions and irrigated acres of fresh produce—are a couple of steps above the Croods on the evolutionary ladder. When they take the Croods in as the world’s first houseguests, it isn’t long before tensions escalate between the cave family and the modern family. Just when all seems lost, a new threat will propel both families on an epic adventure outside the safety of the wall, one that will force them to embrace their differences, draw strength from each other and forge a future together.

The film is directed by Joel Crawford (Trolls) and is produced by Mark Swift (Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie). The Croods: A New Age is currently scheduled to be released in theaters on November 25, 2020, but the trailer’s release on the Peacock Kids channel suggests that an early PVOD release on Peacock (similar to Universal’s stunt with Trolls World Tour) may be in order.