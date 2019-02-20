Todd Field hasn’t helmed a movie since 2006’s Little Children, but he’s ready for a comeback. The filmmaker will direct The Creed of Violence, and he’s landed Daniel Craig to star. Craig will get to work on the film after he shoots Bond 25, which is expected to be his final outing as 007. The Creed of Violence will find Craig playing an assassin during the Mexican Revolution.

Collider broke the news that Todd Field (Little Children, In the Bedroom) is teaming with Daniel Craig for The Creed of Violence. The film is an adaptation of the novel by Boston Teran. Here’s the novel’s synopsis:

Mexico, 1910. At the Mexican-American border, the landscape pulses with the force of the upcoming revolution, an atmosphere rich in opportunity for a criminal such as Rawbone. His fortune arrives across the haze of the Sierra Blanca in the form of a truck loaded with weapons, an easy sell to those financing a bloodletting. But Rawbone’s plan spins against him, and he soon finds himself in the hands of the Bureau of Investigation. He is offered a chance for immunity, but only if he agrees to proceed with his scheme to deliver the truck and its goods to the Mexican oil fields—all the while being under the command of agent John Lourdes. Unbeknownst to Rawbone, the agent happens to be the son he abandoned decades earlier, a truth only the agent knows. As they work to expose the criminal network at the core of the revolution, it is clear their journey into the tarred desert is a push toward a certain ruin, and the agent’s secret may determine their fates. Set

Craig will be playing Rawbone, and yes, that is the coolest character name ever. Both Leonardo DiCaprio and Christian Bale were circling the role, but now it belongs to Craig. It’s great to see the actor getting back on the horse, so to speak. Aside from a memorable turn in Logan Lucky, and a role in the already forgotten film Kings, Craig has spent the last few years of his career either playing James Bond, or waiting for a new Bond film to start. Now that his tenure as Bond appears to be coming to an end, he’s clearly ready to start taking on new work. In addition to The Creed of Violence, he recently finished shooting Rian Johnson’s star-studded mystery thriller Knives Out, which is due to hit theaters this November.

And while Field hasn’t directed anything in a while, the films he directed in the past were quite good, and The Creed of Violence might be the perfect title to get him back in the game.