Listen up, witches: The Craft is back, in sequel-reboot (sequelboot?) form. The Craft: Legacy comes to us courtesy of Blumhouse, and at one point, it was assumed this would be headed to theaters. But now the film is headed right to VOD for Halloween season. Written and directed by Zoe Lister-Jones, the story involves a young girl who moves to a new town and strikes up a friendship with a group of witches. It’s more or less the same plot as the original movie, but rather than be a full-blown remake, The Craft: Legacy seems to be a sequel, since at one point a character holds up a photo of Craft star Fairuza Balk. Watch The Craft: Legacy trailer below.

The Craft Legacy Trailer

Well…not so sure about this one, gang. Look, I won’t sit here and tell you the first Craft was a masterpiece. But it had personality, and some now-iconic moments (“We are the weirdos, mister”). I’m not getting any of that from this trailer (even though they do shoehorn in a reboot of that weirdos quote), which looks tailor-made for the YA crowd. And hey – that’s fine. If that’s the audience they’re going for here, who am I to complain? Not everything has to be for me. But yeesh, the moment a creepy, slowed-down version of “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun” started playing in this trailer, I more or less mentally checked-out. And when someone held up a Polaroid featuring an image of Fairuza Balk lifted directly from the first movie, I was ready to call it quits.

In The Craft: Legacy, “an eclectic foursome of aspiring teenage witches get more than they bargained for as they lean into their newfound powers.” The film stars Cailee Spaeny, Gideon Adlon, Lovie Simone, Zoey Luna, Nicholas Galitzine, with Michelle Monaghan and David Duchovny. For a while, the film was simply going by the title The Craft, and it was assumed it would be hitting theaters. However, it’s now headed to VOD. You can make two assumptions about that – one is that Blumhouse is releasing it on VOD because of the coronavirus. The other is that they don’t have much faith in the film – the horror studio is known for test-screening their titles to death, and if they don’t get the audience reaction they want, they usually quietly release the film to VOD or streaming rather than into theaters.

Per the official press release, The Craft: Legacy will arrive “On demand everywhere this witching season October 28, 2020.”