The Continental may no longer welcome John Wick inside its venerated walls, but it is welcoming everybody else in a special John Wick 3 immersive event. Lionsgate is opening the doors to the special assassin’s hotel in anticipation of the release of John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum. But here’s the catch: Fans of the dog-loving assassin will only get to book a stay for one day, and in New York City at that.

Described as a “one-of-a-kind immersive event,” The Continental Experience is set in the real interior shooting location from John Wick: Chapter 3, and meticulously recreates the hotel as it appears in the film. According to the experience’s website, this is what you can find inside the hotel:

Inside, activations representing all three films will bring fans closer to the story than ever before. Hotel staff & characters will interact and perform, prizes will be given out, and there may even be some special guests stopping by.

But fans will have to think like an assassin to gain entry into The Contintental. Select fans who signed up for a text head start program were given special invitation to book a reservation, but there are two other ways to book a spot: Actual movie prop coins from the film are scattered around key filming locations in New York, and fans who find them can find instructions on how to book the reservation. The second is through yellow cabs using the CURB App to “pair & pay” for their ride this week, in which select fans will win a code that can be redeemed for a reservation to The Continental.

So, put on your best bulletproof suit or dress, and get ready to book a stay at The Continental. Dogs (probably) welcome.

John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum is directed by Chad Stahelski and stars Keanu Reeves, Halle Berry, Laurence Fishburne, Mark Dacascos, Asia Kate Dillon, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston and Ian McShane. It comes guns blazing into theaters on May 17, 2019.