We already know that by the time the Roseanne spin-off The Conners rolls around in October, Roseanne Barr‘s character, Roseanne Conner, will be dead. But how exactly will this show kill of its former star and current alt-right bullhorn? Barr herself may just have revealed how the ABC sitcom plans to write off her character: a drug overdose.

In a recent interview with conservative YouTuber Brandon Straka, Barr claimed that her character will die after a drug overdose.

“They had her die of an opium—or a opioid overdose. It wasn’t enough to just do what they did to me. They had to so cruelly insult the people who loved that family and that show. They had to cruelly insult them. And that’s what they chose to do, so there’s nothing I can do about it. It’s done, it’s over, there’s no fight left. I did what I had to do to save my own life and I did it.”

To be fair, Barr may not be the most reliable source when it comes to this information, considering her unfriendly parting with ABC after the network fired her for posting racist tweets (never mind that she’s been steadily building an alt-right following for the past decade).

However, it’s a plot development that does have some roots in the show. When Roseanne returned to the small screen this year, the revival explored a poignant storyline about Roseanne Conner’s struggle with painkillers due to an injured knee in a nod to the current opioid epidemic consuming the nation. The subplot was so impactful that fans theorized way back when the show was first rebranded as a spin-off that opioid addiction would be the culprit. It would be fitting that Roseanne — a show that has never shied away from darker, working-class issues before — to write off Roseanne in this fashion. Let’s hope that it’s at least a more considerate resolution than the glib way CBS’s Kevin Can Wait killed off its own female lead last year.