Excited about The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and want more Conjuring goodness? You’re in luck! DC is launching a new label called DC Horror, and they’re kicking things off with a limited series prequel called The Conjuring: The Lover. Written by The Devil Made Me Do It screenwriter David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick along with Rex Ogle, and featuring art by Garry Brown, the five-issue limited series is described as a “prelude” to the new Conjuring movie.

I’m not a big comics guy – I dabble here and there – but I’m such a sucker for the Conjuring franchise that I’m definitely going to check out The Conjuring: The Lover, a five-issue limited comic coming from new DC imprint DC Horror. “From early titles like House of Mystery and House of Secrets to current series featuring Swamp Thing and John Constantine: Hellblazer, DC has always been the home of great horror comics and characters,” said DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins (via Games Radar). “DC Horror continues this tradition with new frightening tales from both well-known and new storytellers that will keep fans spooked and entertained.”

The Lover “sets up The Devil Made Me Do It, expanding the tragic story of Jessica, a college freshman returning to campus after winter break, bringing with her the anxieties of last semester’s poor grades, the awkwardness of facing a boy she wishes she’d never slept with, and an undeniably unnerving feeling of being watched. Jessica soon comes to realize that something evil has made her its target, and it will not rest until it has her in its unholy grip. But why did this sinister presence set its sights on a seemingly normal college freshman?”

The comic series will also “feature backup stories that further explore the mysteries of the artifact room of Lorraine and Ed Warren from The Conjuring universe.”

Having not seen The Devil Made Me Do It yet, I’m unsure how this story ties into that. But in the upcoming film, Lorraine and Ed Warren (Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson) investigate the case of Arne Cheyenne Johnson, a young man on trial for murder who claims demonic possession forced him to kill.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It opens on June 4, which is the same day The Conjuring: The Lover will launch. Check out some cover art below.