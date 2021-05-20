the conjuring the devil made me do it early buzz

The Conjuring has become a monster franchise since the first James Wan-directed film debuted in 2013. Spawning several spin-off films over the past eight years, the story of paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren has been limited to mostly the original film and its sequel, which was released in 2016. Now the Warrens are finally back, in the highly anticipated The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It. Will their long-awaited return be worth it?

Based on critics’ early reactions to The Conjuring 3, it looks like the answer will be yes. Find out what critics have to say with The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It early buzz below.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It follows the real-life trial of Arne Johnson, the first man in U.S. history to plead demonic possession as a defense. Johnson was one of the Warren’s most high-profile cases, and is given the appropriate treatment with The Conjuring 3, which will reportedly be the darkest entry yet in the franchise. But while the film does break from the haunted house tradition to explore real-life horrors on a much grander scale, many critics say that The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It doesn’t match the first two Conjuring movies in terms of scares.

Here’s what /Film’s Chris Evangelista has to say:

Other critics are mixed to positive on The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, with many praising the stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as the core reason why the horror franchise continues to work.

There you have it. Critics seem mostly warm to The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, apart from a few issues regarding the scares and the story. We’ll have to see wait until June 4, 2021, when The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It hits theaters and HBO Max, to decide for ourselves.

Michael Chaves takes over as director from James Wan, who helped create the story and produced the film. David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick wrote the screenplay for The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, based on characters created by Chad Hayes & Carey W. Hayes. Producer Peter Safran is also on board with Richard BrenerDave NeustadterVictoria PalmeriMichael ClearJudson Scott, and Michelle Morrissey executive producing.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It reveals a chilling story of terror, murder and unknown evil that shocked even experienced real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren. One of the most sensational cases from their files, it starts with a fight for the soul of a young boy, then takes them beyond anything they’d ever seen before, to mark the first time in U.S. history that a murder suspect would claim demonic possession as a defense.

